Two Chinese nationals killed in Genting Highlands bus crash

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Chinese nationals died when a tour bus carrying 21 people landed on its side while descending from Genting Highlands at about 11 am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohamad Zaidi Wan Isa said both male victims suffered head injuries.

“Their bodies were sent to Bentong Hospital, Pahang,” he said when contacted.

He added that the 21 people on board included 18 Chinese nationals, the bus driver and two tour guides.

Earlier, a 21-second video showing the situation after the accident went viral, with several emergency responders already at the scene.

Wan Mohamad Zaidi said six injured victims were also taken to Bentong Hospital, while the rest to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

A Bernama check at Bentong Hospital found that the bus driver and one of the tour guides left the hospital at around 3.15 pm after receiving treatment.

It is learnt that four Chinese nationals are still being treated there.

Meanwhile, Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the bus is yet to be removed from the scene as the vehicle meant to lift it is stuck in traffic congestion.

“The congestion starts from the Gombak Toll Plaza, and I urge anyone planning to go to Genting Highlands to postpone their trip or change their route.

“The police and Genting Highlands management are working hard to speed up the process of removing the bus,” he said in a statement today.