High court sets Aug 25 hearing for UTM Palapes cadet exhumation

SHAH ALAM: The High Court has fixed August 25 for the hearing of an application to exhume the body of UTM Palapes trainee Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet set the date after the IGP and AGC requested time to file their affidavit-in-reply.

The IGP and AGC, named as respondents, were represented by Senior Federal Counsel Nurul Huda Mohd Salehuddin and Selangor Director of Prosecutions Kalmizah Salleh.

Both respondents have until this Friday to submit their affidavit-in-reply.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died during training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram on July 28.

Johor police earlier stated that the initial post-mortem found no criminal injuries.

The deceased’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, demanded an inquiry after discovering unexplained bruises on her son’s body.

Ummu Haiman was represented by lawyer Naran Singh. - Bernama