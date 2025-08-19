Missouri Attorney General named FBI co-deputy director

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has named Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to a new post of co-deputy director of the FBI alongside Dan Bongino.

Bongino, who shared the report on X with the caption “Welcome,“ clashed with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi last month over the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele. At the time, Semafor reported that Bongino considered resigning.

Bondi said in a statement that she was “thrilled” to welcome Bailey.

“He has served as a distinguished attorney general for Missouri and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service,“ she said.

The appointment was first reported by Fox News Digital.

The office of Missouri’s attorney general said Bailey will resign from his role effective September 8. Bailey on Monday said that serving as the state’s attorney general, a role he has held since 2023, has been “a humbling privilege.”

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again,“ he said.

Bailey was floated to serve as U.S. attorney general in President Donald Trump’s second administration but not selected. - Reuters