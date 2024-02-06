Two criminals died in shoot-out with police on NSE

KUALA LUMPUR: Two criminals were shot dead in a shootout with the police at kilometre 396.5 of the North-South Highway (PLUS) at the Tanjung Malim layby, Perak, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a report regarding the incident was received at about 11.32 last night and the dead criminals were two local men in their early 30s.

He said the incident occurred after a team of police officers from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) together with the CID Division of the Perak police contingent headquarters followed a gray Proton Waja vehicle driven by two suspects.

“The suspects then entered the North-South Expressway heading north after realising they were being followed and upon reaching the scene of the incident, the suspects fired several shots at the police.

“The police returned fire until the situation was safe. An inspection inside the suspect’s vehicle found both covered in blood and deceased,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein said a check found that one of the suspects had 23 previous criminal records and six wanted cases by the police while the identity of the other suspect was still being identified.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

“Members of the public who have information on the incident can assist investigation by calling the nearest police station or contact the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters at 03-60641223,“ he said.