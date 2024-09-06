Two dead, one injured in five-vehicle collision in Jasin

JASIN: Two died and one was injured in an accident involving three cars and two lorries on Jalan Jasin-Merlimau here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said in the incident at about 11.50 am, the dead victims were identified as Masitah Mohamed, 27, and Nurul Syakirin Ahmad Mokhtar, 24, who were the driver and passenger of a Perodua Myvi.

He said a passenger of a Perodua Alza, a 10-year-old boy, was injured in the shoulder while the other 10 victims were not injured.

“The accident involved five vehicles namely a Perodua Viva, a Perodua Alza, a Hino lorry, a Perodua Myvi and a Nissan lorry and preliminary investigation found that all the vehicles were travelling in the same direction from Jasin towards Merlimau.

“However, upon arrival at Jalan Jasin-Merlimau, the driver of a Hino lorry carrying a load of rocks is believed to be attempting to overtake the Perodua Viva and Perodua Alza but failed before the lorry driver tried to re-enter the original lane but failed to control the lorry he was driving,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the lorry was then suspected to have collided with the Perodua Viva and Perodua Alza before hitting the Perodua Myvi and another lorry carrying a load of oil palm which had stopped due to road repair.

He said the driver and passenger of the Perodua Myvi died at the scene due to severe head injuries and the injured passenger of the Perodua Alza was taken to Jasin Hospital for further treatment.

Ahmad Jamil said the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.