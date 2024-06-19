Two dormitories at SMK Kuala Nerang destroyed in fire

ALOR SETAR: Two dormitory units at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Nerang were destroyed in a fire this morning.

Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Station chief Aminuddin Khozali said there were no casualties and the fire occurred around 7.30 am.

“We were alerted at 7.37 am. Upon arrival, we found the fire on the third floor affecting a storage room and bathroom. Firefighters used one hose and two water jets from Kuala Nerang and Pokok Sena stations. The units involved sustained approximately 90 per cent damage in the fire,“ he said in a statement today.

The fire was brought under control by 7.55 am and efforts continued to completely extinguish any remaining remnants.