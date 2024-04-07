Two fined RM50k each for illegal possession of 43,069 litres of diesel

PETALING JAYA: Two individuals were fined RM50,000 each, today at the Sessions court in Seremban for possessing 43,069 litres of diesel without a licence.

According to Harian Metro, Liew Vi Hong, 25, and Kong Wai Loon, 31, were found in possession of 43,069 litres of diesel under suspicious circumstances - dealing in wholesale diesel without a licence, two years ago.

The incident occurred at a premises on Jalan Lombong Emas 1, Taman Perindustrian Ringan Seremban, at 9.58pm in November 2022.

Both accused pleaded guilty after the charges were read before Sessions Judge Mazni Mawi.

They were charged under Regulation 21(1) of the Supply Control Regulations 1974 and Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961, with potential penalties under Section 22(1) of the same Act, along with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, they could face a fine of up to RM1 million or up to three years imprisonment.

For subsequent offences, the penalty could be a fine of up to RM3 million or up to five years imprisonment or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry requested a suitable sentence from the court.

The court then imposed a fine of RM50,000 on each individual, with a three-month jail term in default of payment.