PETALING JAYA: Two men, including a senior citizen, were killed after their motorcycles collided on Sunday (Sept 1) in Jalan Pendek, near Kampung Kota, Kelantan.

Both victims, who were from Kampung Pendek and Kampung Kota, died at the scene, Utusan Malaysia reported.

During the incident, which occurred at around 5.45pm, it was believed that one of the victims Muhammad Shafiq Mat Dam, 28, had swerved to avoid a thick cloud of smoke coming from an open fire burning rubbish near a housing area before the collision.

Shafiq and the other victim, Ismail Awang, in his 70s, who was coming in the opposite direction, had knocked into each other and sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed receiving a report regarding the incident.