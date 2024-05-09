Two-lane bridge in the works to ease traffic congestion in Kluang

KLUANG: The construction of a new bridge in Kampung Baru Seri Tengah here, costing RM9.3 million, will benefit over 10,000 local residents, replacing the existing worn-out bridge.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the current bridge is narrow, and the upgrade will involve building a two-lane bridge instead of the present single-lane structure, adding that the new bridge will adhere to the R2 standard specification by the Public Works Department (JKR).

He said the project is currently at the land surveying stage, with the tender expected to be advertised in February 2025, adding that the letter of acceptance will be issued in June 2025.

“Rapid development in Kluang has increased traffic flow, leading residents to use alternative routes through residential areas, including Jalan Kampung Baru Seri Tengah (J249), which connects the Mahkota and Paloh state constituencies,” he said after the land surveying verification programme for the construction of the new bridge here today.

He said the current bridge, used by locals to access Kluang town, becomes congested during peak hours due to the nearby facilities, such as a mosque, schools, and kindergartens. The current structure is 4.6 metres wide, allowing only one vehicle to pass at a time.

Ahmad said only vehicles from one direction can cross the bridge at a time, while vehicles from the opposite direction must wait, causing delays.

“The Works Ministry was aware of the situation through observations by local JKR offices and feedback from the elected representatives and the public,” he said, adding that the project aligns with the goals of the ‘MYJalan KKR programme’, which aims to provide safe and comfortable infrastructure for all.