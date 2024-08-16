Two men, factory girl nabbed after tall tale on finding abandoned newborn

LENGGONG: Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with a false report on the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby girl in Pekan Titi Serong, Parit Buntar.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said police initially received a report from a 24-year-old man, and his 22-year-old friend, about the discovery of the baby with its umbilical cord intact in a basin behind a rubbish bin at about 5.45 pm last Wednesday.

He said they claimed to have heard the baby crying while passing through the area before lodging a police report.

However, he said initial investigations found doubtful information in the evidence given by the complainant and his friend.

“Further investigation revealed that the initial report made by the complainant and his friend was fabricated because the baby was the child of the complainant from an affair with a 20-year-old woman who lives in Tanjung Piandang (Kerian),” he told reporters after attending a High Profile Policing programme at SMK Datuk Ahmad near here today.

Aziz said so far the case is classified under Section 317 of the Penal Code (abandonment of a child) and will be reclassified after being referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

Apart from the two men, the woman working at a factory in Parit Buntar, has also been remanded to assist in investigations.

Yesterday, media reported that a newborn baby girl was found with her umbilical cord still intact in a basin near a motorcycle workshop in Pekan Titi Serong, Parit Buntar, on Aug 14.