Two motorcyclists killed in multi-vehicle accident in Sepang

SEPANG: Two motorcyclists aged 53 and 31 died in an accident involving seven vehicles, including a lorry, in Jalan Bukit Dugang here at about 9.10 am today.

Sepang police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said investigations found that the 40-year-old lorry driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the lorry travelling from Putrajaya towards Jenderam and skidding into oncoming traffic.

“The lorry subsequently collided with four cars and two motorcycles.

“One male victim was confirmed dead at the scene while another (male) died while receiving treatment at the Red Zone of Putrajaya Hospital,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the lorry driver suffered severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, also at the Red Zone of Putrajaya Hospital.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Sepang District Police Headquarters.

Earlier, a 10-second video went viral showing the accident scene with victims on the roadside receiving emergency medical assistance.