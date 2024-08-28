Two policemen severely injured in bomb disposal incident

KLUANG: Two policemen sustained severe injuries after being buried while conducting bomb disposal duties at a residential site on Jalan Tabah, Taman Sri Lambak, at around 3 pm here today.

The duo from the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom for emergency treatment.

The injured, Corporal Abd Halim Zainal and Corporal Muhammad Faruuqi Shamsary from the Bomb Disposal Unit are reported to have sustained severe injuries to multiple parts of their bodies and are in critical condition.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar when contacted informed that a press release will be issued soon regarding the incident.