Two schoolboys among four teens held over rape of 11-year-old girl

IPOH: Two schoolboys are among four teenagers who have been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the suspects, aged between 14 and 17, were arrested between 3 pm and 10 pm in different locations after the victim lodged a police report at 12.26 pm yesterday.

“According to the victim, the first and second suspects took turns raping her in a car when she went on a trip with the two teenagers to the Lata Kinjang waterfall in Tapah at about 6.30 pm on Wednesday (July 17).

“At 8.30 pm, the third suspect raped the victim after she followed him to his house, while the fourth suspect raped her at 12.30 am on Thursday (July 18) in a bush area. The incidents happened in Teluk Intan,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said investigations revealed that the girl befriended the first suspect through social media and was then introduced to his three friends who committed the heinous act.

He said the first and third suspects are aged 16 and 17 while the second and fourth suspects are schoolboys aged 14 and 17.

Ahmad Adnan said all the suspects also hail from Teluk Intan.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison term of 10 to 30 years and caning, on conviction.

Ahmad Adnan said the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court ordered the four teenagers to be remanded for three days from today for further investigation.