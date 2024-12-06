Two Singaporeans charged with trafficking 58.6 kg of drugs

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singaporean men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly trafficking 58.6 kilogrammes of a type of methamphetamine drug, MDMA, on May 29.

The charges against Tan Xiao Wei, 49, and Ee Choong Kiat, 36, were read in Mandarin before Magistrate R Salini.

No plea was recorded from the defendants as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The men were accused of jointly trafficking the drugs at Jalan Anjung 8/1, Taman Horizon Hills, Iskandar Puteri, at 10.30 pm.

Tan faced four additional charges of trafficking and two counts of possessing an assortment of other drugs weighing 13.8 kilogrammes, at a condominium on Jalan Mutiara 7 here at 6.35 pm.

Ee was also charged with one count each of trafficking and possessing 100.4 grammes of MDMA and ketamine at an apartment on Persiaran Bumi Hijau, Taman Molek here at 3.40 pm.

The charges for trafficking were brought under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, with no less than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

As for the possession offences, the charges were framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

The court set Aug 14 for case re-mention for the submission of the chemist’s report.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Ameerah Allaudeen appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambali represented both accused.