Two Thai men among three arrested in RM1m drug seizure

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested three men, including two Thai nationals, and seized 60,000 Yaba pills and two kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth over RM1 million in a raid on two houses near Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas yesterday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the suspects, aged between 31 and 36, also tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the raid was conducted by the 9th Battalion GOF at 6 pm.

“All suspects and the seized drugs have been handed over to the Narcotics Crime Investigation Officer at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

The case will be investigated under Sections 39B, 39A(2) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.