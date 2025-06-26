JPJ, APAD urged to monitor repeat traffic offenders closely

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) have been instructed to enhance monitoring of repeat traffic offenders, particularly involving transport companies and commercial drivers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasized the need for proactive measures following complaints of delayed enforcement.

Loke stated, “I have instructed JPJ and APAD to be more aggressive in their monitoring, particularly of repeat offenders, including companies or even drivers with multiple violations. Proactive action needs to be taken, including audits.”

He added that audits would be conducted at transport companies regardless of whether an incident had occurred.

The minister addressed concerns over lorry drivers hiding traffic summonses, leading to unpaid fines. He clarified that summonses remain the responsibility of the permit holder or company, not just the driver.

“It is their internal affair, including how they deal with their drivers,” he said.

The Transport Ministry recently listed 11 goods vehicle operators and 17 express bus companies with high numbers of unpaid summonses.

Separately, Loke discussed the My50 unlimited travel pass, currently valid for Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s rail and bus services. Talks are ongoing with Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) to introduce discounted monthly passes for KLIA Ekspres users. However, expanding the RM50 pass to all transport modes remains challenging.

On parking issues at public transport stations, Loke encouraged the use of Rapid On-Demand (ROD) services to reduce congestion. “The government cannot build park-and-ride facilities at every location. That’s why we introduced ROD,” he said.