Kelantan targets bigger onion output for nation

BACHOK: Kelantan aims to contribute significantly to the country’s onion production with a total planting area of ​​30.85 hectares involving seven districts in the state.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the implementation of the onion planting project in the state is a strategic step in strengthening the country’s food security and reducing dependence on imported onions.

“This onion planting project is an important initiative that not only helps raise the income of state agri-entrepreneurs, but also contributes towards the stability of the country’s food supply.

“To date, 26.85 hectares of land have been cultivated involving 52 agri-entrepreneurs in 37 project locations and the implementation will continue to be expanded with a total of 30.85 hectares covering the Bachok, Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Machang and Tanah Merah districts,“ he told reporters after opening the Kelantan State Onion Plantation Project 2025 at the Permanent Food Production Park (TKPM) in Telong, here today.

He said that if successful, the 26.85-hectare site will produce 108 tonnes of onions with a value of approximately RM700,000 in just three months of planting.

Mohd Nassuruddin also praised the commitment of the Kelantan State Agriculture Department which has made this pilot project a success with an allocation of RM1.4 million for this year following the successful implementation earlier last year.

“We are aware that 100 per cent of the country’s onion needs are still imported from foreign countries such as India and China, with total imports in 2022 reaching 685,400 metric tonnes worth RM1.58 billion. This is a worrying figure and requires comprehensive efforts,“ he said.

He said Kelantan was among the states entrusted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to lead this project along with other states such as Perak, Selangor, Perlis, Penang and Pahang.

“it is hoped this project is the starting point for greater commitment by all parties to make the national food security agenda a success. Agriculture is no longer a peripheral sector but an important core to sustainable economic development.

“The state government and related agencies will continue to intensify strategic cooperation with the federal government to ensure that the national onion production target can be successfully realised by 2030, thus reducing the government’s dependence on imported onions by 30 per cent,“ he said.