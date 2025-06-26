PM Anwar to visit Indonesia Friday to strengthen bilateral ties

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make an official visit to Indonesia this Friday, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia. The visit follows Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s earlier trips to Malaysia for key ASEAN summits and bilateral discussions.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry stated that the visit aims to review progress on mutual agreements and prepare for the 13th Annual Consultation between the two nations later this year. Anwar is expected to hold a restricted meeting with Prabowo to address key bilateral matters, ASEAN-GCC cooperation, and regional developments.

Accompanying Anwar are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and Indonesia grew by 4.5 per cent in 2024, reaching RM116.29 billion (US$25.5 billion). Indonesia remains Malaysia’s sixth-largest global trading partner and second-largest within ASEAN.

“As close neighbours and founding ASEAN members, this visit highlights our shared commitment to advancing cooperation for mutual prosperity,” the ministry said.