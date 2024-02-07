Typhoid breaks out in Kota Bharu school, five cases confirmed

KOTA BHARU: Five students in a cluster of 22 suspects at a secondary school here have been diagnosed with typhoid.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said another 17 students were being screened in isolation rooms at Tumpat Hospital and Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh.

He said since June 20, the Kota Bharu District Health Office (PKDKB) has been conducting screening tests on staff and students of the school who are experiencing typhoid symptoms.

“Among the symptoms of typhoid are fever, diarrhoea, stomach ache, vomiting, nausea, constipation, headache, fatigue and lack of appetite,“ he told Bernama today.

Dr Zaini said typhoid is a type of contagious disease caused by a bacterial infection of the digestive tract, namely salmonella typhi.

According to him, the life-threatening bacterial infection spreads through several ways such as ingestion of food or drink contaminated with faeces containing the germ (due to poor sanitation or hygiene).

“Therefore, I request that if there are staff or students who have symptoms of the disease, they are asked to immediately inform the school management for a health clinic assessment.

“Any questions can be sent to the PKDKB’s WhatsApp at 013-978 3378 or the PKDKB Epidemiology Health Officer at 019-3086126,” he said.