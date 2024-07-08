UK riots prove fake news cannot be taken lightly- Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The riots that erupted in the United Kingdom (UK) have sent a clear message to Malaysia that disinformation or the deliberate spread of fake news cannot be taken lightly, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said the government took note of the call by the UK members of Parliament in the UK about the urgent need to look into issues related to the spread of false information, especially after the violent rioting continues in England.

He said the government is monitoring the UK riots and wants it to be a lesson for Malaysia.

“Prior to this, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has discussed with Ofcom, the UK regulatory body. I will ask the MCMC to get back in touch with Ofcom for their latest input,” he said.

Fahmi said that the spread of extreme content that touches on the 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues has been rampant on social media platforms since the conclusion of the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022.

“In Malaysia, at least we have held many discussions with social media platforms to ensure that they are also proactive and help to curb the spread of fake news, especially news related to the 3R issues,” he said.

Fahmi said the UK riots were also discussed in the Cabinet meeting today as there are many students and Malaysians who are studying and working in the country.

“The Cabinet was informed that the situation is generally under control and actions are being taken by the UK government to ensure the safety of the public,” he added.