UKM hails media practitioners at 2024 UKM mediawave

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) paid tribute to media practitioners who convey information to the community about the university during UKM MediaWave 2024 event here tonight.

Representing the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir to open the celebratory night was the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus and Bernama News Service Executive Editor Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa.

During the ceremony, presentations were made in five award categories, namely Best News Award, Best Article Award, Best Issue Coverage, Most Coverage Award and Best Interview Programme Award.

Meanwhile, UKM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman highlighted in his speech that based on data analysis from January to August this year, a total of 14,700 UKM quotes was published in the local media.

He said this included 7,867 citations in print newspapers, 5,604 in online newspapers and 1,229 in broadcast media.

“This figure enables UKM to realise that continuous media support is very important to highlight UKM on the community stage within the country and internationally,” he said.