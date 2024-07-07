UMNO divisions urged to identify candidates early for upcoming GE

SEREMBAN: UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has urged each UMNO division to identify potential candidates early for the upcoming General Election (GE) to avoid discord at the grassroots level.

He stressed the need for an organised and seamless candidate selection process, encouraging divisions to prepare candidates well in advance to effectively connect and integrate within the local community.

“We should identify two or three potential candidates over the next two years, allowing them time to connect with voters and gain their trust.

“Rushing to introduce candidates just two weeks before the campaign isn’t ideal. By then, people should already know them,” he said after officiating at Rembau UMNO division delegates meeting here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on Pakatan Harapan candidate’s defeat in the Sungai Bakap by-election, Mohamad highlighted the importance of analysing the factors behind the significant increase in the margin of defeat, from a previous majority of 1,500 to over 4,000 votes.

Looking ahead to the Nenggiri by-election on Aug 17, Mohamad expressed hope that UMNO in Gua Musang would nominate a reliable candidate capable of securing victory for the party.

“It’s crucial for the division leadership to identify two or three candidates early for thorough screening, ensuring they have no issues,” he said.

Regarding collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming GE, Mohamad emphasised the importance of achieving consensus among all parties within the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council for every decision.