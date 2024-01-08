UMNO Supreme Council to initiate legal action seeking RM100 million in compensation

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMNO Supreme Council has resolved to initiate legal action, seeking damages and compensation, totalling RM100 million, against elected representatives who quit the party.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki explained that this course of action aligns with the agreement previously signed by the representatives.

“The meeting also deliberated and unanimously agreed for UMNO’s legal team to commence proceedings, to claim RM100 million in damages and compensation, from elected representatives who have forsaken their party duties, as stipulated in the previously signed agreement,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after the UMNO Supreme Council meeting, which was held at Menara Dato Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), this evening.

On July 16, PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, announced that Datuk Muhamad Jailani Khamis, the Rembia assemblyman in the Melaka State Assembly, whose UMNO membership had been suspended, officially joined PAS as of June last year.

In response, Asyraf Wajdi emphasised, in a statement, that all UMNO and BN elected representatives are bound by an agreement and undertaking, signed before a Commissioner of Oaths, which includes a RM100 million bond.

He said that any breach of this agreement would obligate the representatives to pay RM100 million to the party.

-- MORE