Unemployed man jailed for robbing boy, impersonating policeman

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man who impersonated a police officer was sentenced to one year in jail and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for robbery.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi handed down the sentence on M. Nantha Kumar, 36, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with robbing a bag containing two mobile phones and a mykid card belonging to an 11-year-old boy.

The offence was committed at Jalan Pinggir Off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, here at about 5 pm on Nov 26 last year.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Nantha, claiming to be a police officer, had stopped the boy who was riding a bicycle and grabbed the bag from the boy before fleeing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Illya Syaheedah Mohd Razif appeared for the prosecution, while Nantha was unrepresented.