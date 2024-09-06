Unity Government’s Sungai Bakap by-election machinery to be launched tonight

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Unity Government’s election machinery for the Sungai Bakap state by-election will be launched tonight.

Penang PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid said he is confident that the Unity Government can recapture the Sungai Bakap seat, which was previously held by Pakatan Harapan (PH) (formerly Pakatan Rakyat) for three terms since 2008.

He stated that the commitment and strong spirit of unity have already been demonstrated by the machineries of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure victory.

Mohamad said that initial preparations by the Unity Government began with a meeting on May 25 to form the related committees, followed by another meeting on June 3, attended by all leaders in the coalition and chaired by state PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

“Tonight, the election machinery will be launched by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and the event will be attended by all key state and central leaders,“ he told reporters after launching a football clinic in Mengkuang Titi here today.

The Sungai Bakap state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

In the state election last August, Nor Zamri, Nibong Tebal PAS chief, secured victory over Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election on July 6, with nomination and early voting set for June 22 and July 2 respectively.