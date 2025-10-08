Kelantan police brace for early floods, La Niña threat

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police have reinforced their preparedness for possible floods expected to arrive earlier this year due to the La Niña weather phenomenon, with all assets and personnel on standby for the Northeast Monsoon.

The preparation measures include ensuring the immediate relocation of police stations at risk of flooding. Firearms, office equipment, and important documents will be moved to safe locations to prevent damage or loss.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said these early preparations followed a meeting with the State Secretary’s Office, and advance notifications were sent to all district police chiefs statewide.

He said that although floods occur annually, the police are now ready to face any eventuality, including the possibility of early floods this year.

“Experience from last year showed that several police stations and posts were submerged, forcing the police to relocate to ensure security operations continued without disruption,“ he said.

“This year, we are taking proactive measures to ensure that personnel, assets, firearms, equipment, and police boats are always prepared to face any situation,“ he told Bernama at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here recently.

He said preparations also include logistical management at police stations and coordination with other agencies to ensure smooth operations.

“This initiative not only ensures uninterrupted police operations but also safeguards public safety in flood-affected areas,“ he said.

On Sept 25, media reports indicated that Malaysia is expected to experience a brief La Niña phenomenon in early winter 2025/2026, which could influence rainfall patterns. However, conditions are projected to return to neutral levels shortly thereafter.

The National Climate Centre of the Malaysian Meteorological Department said in a statement that long-term weather projections from September 2025 to February 2026 indicate that most international climate models predict the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) will remain neutral with a 56 per cent likelihood until October.

Last December, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that flood-related damage, including buildings, vehicles, and information and communication technology equipment belonging to the Kelantan police, totalled RM1.55 million.