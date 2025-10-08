Melaka police probing vehicle with Hebrew sticker

MELAKA: Melaka police have launched an investigation into a four-wheel drive vehicle allegedly displaying a sticker with Hebrew text interpreted as either “Malaysia is our home” or “Malaysia is in our hands.”

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar confirmed the probe followed a police report lodged yesterday by the Chief Minister’s Special Religious Affairs Officer after a 14-second video of the vehicle went viral on social media.

The video, which sparked widespread concern and anger, shows the controversial sticker on the back of an Isuzu 4WD. Authorities say it has stirred anxiety among the public due to its sensitive connotations.

“Preliminary checks revealed that the vehicle is registered to a man residing in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan. The case is being investigated under Section 504(b) of the Penal Code for inciting fear or public unrest, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities,” Dzulkhairi said in a statement today.

He emphasised that the police will conduct a transparent investigation to uphold public safety and harmony.

In the meantime, he also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the video. - Bernama