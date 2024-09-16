Upholding sanctity of Islam a collective responsibility - Sultan of Pahang

KUANTAN: Upholding the sanctity of Islam is a collective responsibility, regardless of background, political affiliation, or status, says Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Royal Highness said this responsibility should not be divided or fragmented based on political beliefs or ideological differences, and that Islam taught unity and cooperation for the common good.

“No matter the colour or logo of the flag, as Muslims, we must place religion as the foundation of life and not let political differences become the reason for weakening our unity. Remember, united we stand, divided we fall.

“I sincerely hope that all parties, including political leaders in Pahang, can come together to safeguard the purity of Islam,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah during the Pahang state-level Maulidur Rasul Celebration1446H/2024 at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Silver Jubilee Hall here today.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also present at the event, which was attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Dato’ Sri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and members of the state government’s executive council.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that although differences and disagreements may arise, unity was ultimately necessary for the greater good.

His Royal Highness also expressed concern over changes in today’s society, particularly the challenges faced by the youth.

“The world is changing rapidly, and negative influences from outside can easily infiltrate the hearts of our young people. I would like to remind the youth, who are the backbone of the country’s future, to always emulate the noble character of Prophet Muhammad.

“The younger generation must be shaped with good character, strong faith, and commendable morals so they can be well-balanced individuals in both worldly and spiritual aspects,“ he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged for the strengthening of efforts to develop the character of the younger generation through solid religious education, continuous guidance, and support from all levels of society.

“We need to prepare them to be credible leaders, not just in this world but also in the hereafter,“ he added.