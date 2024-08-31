Upin Ipin, BoBoiBoy, Ejen Ali mascots join the 2024 National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: Fans, especially children, of popular animated characters Upin and Ipin, Papa Zola, Mechamato, Didi, BoBoiBoy and Ejen Ali will be delighted to watch them make an appearance during the 2024 National Day celebrations at Dataran Putrajaya today.

National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) Creative and Technical Principal Asst Director Kamaruza’ain A Kadir pointed out that operating a mascot required patience and resilience as performers needed to perform wearing heavy suits, especially during major events such as the National Day parade.

“It is not easy to be a mascot performer as they have to deal with restricted movements, and need to walk at a set tempo during the parade. For instance, the time given is between two to three minutes to pass the main stage.

“Those in normal and light costumes will have an easier time than other mascots. There are also mascots with better air circulation but they still need time and escorts to ensure everything goes well,” he told Bernama here today, adding that cheers and applause from the audience, especially children, would surely make performers feel that their sacrifices of being in a hot thick mascot were worth it.

This year’s parade will witness 29 mascots, including Mei Mei, Jarjit, Ehsan, Uncle Muthu and Kak Ros, as part of the 415-strong Creative Industry and Broadcast Contingent, led by FINAS Production and Technical deputy director-general Ahmad Syazli Muhd Khiar.

A highlight of the contingent is a replica of Rumah Opah, the childhood home of Upin and Ipin mounted on a float by animation studio Les’ Copaque Production.

Local actors from films like Keluang Man and Kahar: Kapla High Council will also be joining the contingent, along with 132 participants from local broadcasting outlets such as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Media Prima Berhad.