Unity Ministry explores need for Khazanah Warisan Fund for heritage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity is examining the necessity of creating a new sustainable financing model called Dana Wakaf Khazanah Warisan.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang stated this special trust fund would support conservation initiatives, exhibitions, research, and the expansion of Malaysia’s arts and heritage.

“Through Dana Khazanah Warisan, the corporate sector, interested bodies and the general public can channel contributions in the form of financial or material support,“ he announced during the CHAGEE Malaysia and Department of Museums Malaysia Campaign launch at Muzium Negara.

He highlighted the Australian Museum in Sydney as a successful example, having raised over nine million Australian dollars through cost-sharing between Westpac Bank, the New South Wales Government and major donors.

Aaron emphasised that such partnership models demonstrate how government and corporate collaboration can significantly impact heritage institution sustainability.

“Dana Khazanah Warisan in Malaysia can be a strategic platform that connects the government, corporate sector and the community in preserving and enhancing the country’s arts and heritage on the world stage,“ he concluded. – Bernama