UPM lecturer pleads not guilty to 20 counts of submitting false claims

SHAH ALAM: A Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) lecturer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today, to 20 counts of fraud, involving eight agents, by submitting false enumerator salary claims between 2019 and 2022.

Professor Dr Lee Lai Soon, 49, was accused of intentionally deceiving parties involved by submitting claims with false information, amounting to RM45,366, for services that were never rendered.

He is charged with committing an offence under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, and can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same law, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and fined five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The accused also pleaded not guilty to 20 alternative charges of fraudulently using forged documents for enumerator salary payment claims, which he knew to be false.

The charges are framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 465 of the same code, which carries a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Lee is accused of committing all the offences at the Institute of UPM Mathematical Research office in the Petaling district from Oct 29, 2019, to June 1, 2022.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari proposed bail of RM20,000 to RM30,000 in one surety, as well as additional conditions, such as reporting to a nearby MACC office, surrendering his passport to the court and not disturbing witnesses in the case.

Lawyer, Chen Woon Yong, who represented Lee, appealed for lower bail, taking into account that his client is committed to the academic community and has served with UPM since 2006, in addition to having no previous criminal record and cooperating with the MACC during the investigation.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun then set bail at RM20,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that the accused must report to the Putrajaya MACC office in the first week of every month and be prohibited from interfering with witnesses in the case.

Anita also ordered Lee’s passport to be surrendered to the court, and the accused can inform the court if he has any business involving the use of the passport.

The court set Sept 23 for remention and submission of documents.