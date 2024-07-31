Three recommendations proposed in MITRA action plan roadmap

PUTRAJAYA: The establishment of the National Council for Indian Community Affairs is among three recommendations proposed in the Malaysian Indian Community Tranformation Unit’s (MITRA) Action Plan Roadmap.

Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy said the council, which will be headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will act in making decisions regarding MITRA’s policies and allocations.

Two other recommendations contained in the report are the establishment of a MITRA trust account and the restructuring of the agency’s organisational structure.

“The creation of a MITRA trust account is intended to allow the balance of the unspent allocation in the current year to be adjusted into the account,” she said in a press conference while presenting the MITRA Action Plan Roadmap here today.

“Meanwhile, the reorganising of all MITRA organisations aims to ensure more efficient service delivery in developing the B40 socioeconomics of the Indian community in Malaysia

Saraswathy said the plan was developed following a study carried out by PEMANDU Associates Sdn Bhd, which was appointed by the National Unity Ministry (KPN), with a study implementation period of 16 weeks from March 7 to July 6.

She said the consultant had carried out a study covering the collection of data and information from public questionnaires to obtain initial feedback regarding the implementation of previous MITRA programmess and their impact on the people.

“The results of the engagement in this feedback are translated into a full report along with an action plan that includes programme proposals and initiatives in developing and empowering the socioeconomic status of the Indian community,“ she said.

She said four cores have been outlined in the report to be prioritised in helping MITRA realise the socioeconomic development of the Indian community.

The four cores are human capital development; entrepreneurship and career development; social welfare, spirituality and community development; as well as enablers: governance, project management, technology and communication.

When asked when the recommendations presented in the plan would be made, Saraswathy said the matter was up to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), which is currently responsible for MITRA.

MITRA was previously under the KPN’s purview before being transferred to the JPM in April.

According to Saraswathy, the action plan developed emphasises intervention efforts to address the issues and challenges faced by the Indian community.

“With the production of programmes and initiatives that have been drawn up, MITRA has the potential to contribute significantly to the improvement of the standard of living of the B40 group in Indian society,“ she said.

“In addition, continued monitoring and evaluation should be carried out so that the Malaysian Indian community will have the potential to achieve a high socioeconomic position and standard of living.”

She also said the final report of the MITRA roadmap had already been submitted to the Prime Minister on July 17 for consideration.

Saraswathy added the Prime Minister welcomed the action plan of MITRA’s direction.