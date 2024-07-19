Urgent need for a safer and more respectful online environment for all: Seri

PETALING JAYA: A think-tank has called on the government to create a Social Media Council, under the purview of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to regulate and oversee social media practices in this country.

The Social & Economic Research Initiative (Seri) said the council could serve as a standardising body by providing community guidelines tailored to the local context, such as addressing issues specific to Malaysian cultural sensitivities, language diversity, and societal norms.

“It could also ensure efficient reporting mechanisms, offer counselling and support, and address issues related to licensing and compliance.

“The government can also look to best practices from similar bodies in other countries, such as Germany’s NetzDG, the UK’s Ofcom, and the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA),“ said its chairman, Nurul Izzah Anwar in a statement.

She said that beyond legislation, education and awareness related to bullying whether physical or digital, must be prioritised.

“It is essential to teach a code of conduct and ethics for navigating the virtual world from a young age. This education should also include mental health awareness and other online safety campaigns.

“By instilling these values early, we can foster a culture of respect and responsibility in both the physical and digital realms, ultimately creating a safer environment for everyone,“ she said.

The PKR vice-president said the passing of A. Rajeswary is indeed a sobering reminder for all of us, especially on the urgent need for stronger cyberbullying regulation in Malaysia.

By addressing the current gaps in our legal framework, she said the creation of a social media council and social media practices based on the local context and ethics, we can create a safer and more respectful online environment for all.

“Our current legal framework is insufficient to address the complexities and severity of cyberbullying.

“Currently, the laws on cyberbullying are regulated under Sections 503 and 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The mild penalties, as evidenced by the recent case, do not reflect the gravity of the harm caused. This could result in failing to deter offenders or provide justice for victims,“ she added.