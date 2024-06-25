US trafficking report: Home Ministry outlines three key areas to reach Tier 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry is committed to elevating the country’s ranking to Tier 1 in the United States Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons Report, including through improvements in the legal sector.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said two other key areas, capacity building and inter-agency cooperation, have also been identified towards achieving this goal.

Welcoming Malaysia’s progress to Tier 2 after being on the watchlist last year, he acknowledged that the report still identified several areas needing full compliance.

“This commitment aims to generate significant initiatives grounded in legal principles, enforcement, protection and prevention across stakeholder functions, enhancing efforts to combat human trafficking in Malaysia,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the 40th annual general meeting of the Retired Senior Police Officers’ Association (Respa) here today, also attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Respa president Datuk Meor Chek Hussien Mahayuddin.

Malaysia’s latest position at Tier 2 in the report was announced in Washington yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution said achieving Tier 1 status would bring numerous benefits, including alleviating concerns about potential export restrictions.

Earlier, Saifuddin announced a grant of RM60,000 to support Respa’s programmes.

“We prioritise the welfare of all members as a sign of appreciation for Respa’s excellent work. One of the most impactful activities is visiting ailing members, from all communities,” he said.