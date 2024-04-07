USIM confers Honorary Doctorate on Sheikh Al-Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) today conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Quranic and Sunnah Studies on the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Sheikh Al-Azhar) Prof Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb.

USIM Pro-Chancellor Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz presented the award to the Grand Imam, whose rank is equivalent to that of a Prime Minister under the Egyptian Constitution, at a special convocation here attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement, USIM said the award, presented in conjunction with the Malaysia MADANI International Symposium 2024: Islam and Moderation, aligns with the significant role Sheikh Al-Azhar has played in driving a paradigm shift in his area of expertise, Usuluddin studies.

The university said Sheikh Al-Azhar has been involved in Quranic studies for over 23 years and has served in various positions within Islamic educational institutions, including being the President of Al-Azhar University for seven years before being appointed as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on March 19, 2010.

“He is a prominent scholar of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah and has made extraordinary contributions to Islamic studies, culminating in his appointment to the highest position in the largest and most respected Sunni institution,“ the statement said.

The Grand Imam is currently on a special four-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of the Prime Minister.