Thousands of Muslims in Sabah and Sarawak usher in Maal Hijrah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M celebration, in Sabah and Sarawak today, saw thousands of Muslims gathering to appreciate the spirit of ‘hijrah’ (migration and the struggle of the Prophet SAW.

In SABAH, the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration, held at the Papar Community Hall, was attended by 4,000 people and officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Tun Juhar, in his speech, said that the commitment and continuous efforts of all parties are the key to the success of a country.

“By combining strengths in various aspects, a country can achieve sustainable and comprehensive success, and ensure that the well-being and prosperity of the people can be achieved,“ he said.

Tun Juhar called on the Sabahans to remain united, and pray that the people can enjoy progress under the ideas of Malaysia MADANI and Sabah Maju Jaya.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, in his speech, said that the arrival of the new Hijrah year will serve as an inspiration to the state government to continue efforts to improve the people’s living standards.

According to Hajiji, the state government has so far succeeded in reducing the hardcore poverty rate in the state, from 22,510 heads of households (KIR) to only 5,379 KIR, and is determined to implement an aggressive approach to eradicate hardcore poverty in Sabah.

Also in attendance were Tun Juhar’s wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni; Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya; and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, who is also Papar member of Parliament, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

At this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration, former Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly, Datuk Syed Abbas Syed Ali, has been named the recipient of the state-level Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1446H/2024M award and received RM20,000 in cash, a watch, clothes, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

In SARAWAK, the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration, started yesterday evening with a prayer recitation, and the celebration continued today with a gathering at the Hikmah Exchange Convention Centre, Kuching, which was attended by about 500 people.

The event was attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi. Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

At the event, Tun Wan Junaidi also presented the Maal Hijrah 1446H/ 2024M Award to 14 recipients including the Research & Development Achievement Award, Muslim Civil Servant Award, Non-Muslim Civil Servant Award, Youth Award and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia Student Award.