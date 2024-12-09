Using ancient practice to unite couples for matrimony

PETALING JAYA: In light of the declining population of Indians in the country, which is said to be only 5.9% as of January, two Penang bodies are organising Suyamvaram, an ancient Indian marriage procedure in which both genders meet to choose a suitable lifemate.

Penang Hindu Association president Datuk P. Murugiah said for the third consecutive year, the association and the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Penang are organising the event at the temple from 8.30am to 1pm on Sept 22.

“This year, 120 applicants have confirmed their participation. The event is our priority due to concerns over the declining Indian population and low birth rates, especially among Hindus in the country, which is lower than Indians of other religions.”

He said previous events had resulted in six marriages with one couple blessed with a baby this year, while 13 more couples are in the final stages of discussions in preparation to tie the knot.

“Originally, during Suyamvaram, which can be translated as ‘self-choice’, a woman had the freedom to choose from a group of suitors to be her husband. The bride’s family would choose an auspicious day and time for the event and then broadcast the news to the local community.”

Murugiah said a public ceremony or contest would be held, during which potential suitors display their qualities to win over the bride. However, in modern times, Suyamvaram has been opened to both genders and ceased to be associated with a contest or showcase of strengths.

“Suyamvaram has now transformed into a matchmaking process in which opportunities are provided for marriage-minded individuals to meet. The event is now gaining popularity, judging by the increasing number of new applicants each year.”

He said one reason for the low population growth among Indians in Malaysia is their focus on career development rather than marriage.

Murugiah said by the time they reach their 30s and beyond, many realise that life is not complete without a spouse. However, at that stage, they find that their age is a stumbling block in securing a partner for marriage.

“Another reason is some bachelors do not have the time and resources to seek a life partner. Being aware of these issues, we felt the need to take on Cupid’s role by organising the event each year.”

One bridegroom who got married in February last year through Suyamvaram, Yuvanendran Muthiah, 40, said he had been looking for a bride for at least 10 years.

An IT engineer, he said he had met many women through mutual friends and family but didn’t meet one that had common interests.

“Most times, our horoscopes didn’t match either. Some of the women I met also had unrealistic demands, so I wasn’t keen to pursue matters further. But thanks to Suyamvaram, I managed to meet and marry Vinothini Subramaniam.”

A company secretary, Vinothini, 38, said she too had many problems meeting the right match before connecting with Yuvanendran.

“It’s more difficult for women. We are pressured to marry by our mid to late 20s, and with our biological clock ticking, we can understand our parents’ concerns.

“Both Yuvanendran and I were also concentrating on our careers, and we had put marriage on the backburner most of the time. This too became a problem for us as we got older, but everything ended well for us, thank God.”

Murugiah expressed hope

that with Suyamvaram, more unmarried Hindu adults would start giving equal priority to their marriage and careers.

“We believe that matrimony will lead to a wholesome family which in turn, will help increase the Hindu population in Malaysia.”

He said applications are open to adult Malaysian Hindus with or without children who are single, divorced, widows, widowers or physically challenged.

Those interested in participating in Suyamvaram may contact Murugiah at 016-4449 246 or

Dr Ponni Kannan at 017-5035 397. All personal details will be kept strictly confidential.