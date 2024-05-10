Value older persons through care, respect and engagement - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia observes the United Nations International Day for Older Persons today, Alliance for a Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye emphasised an urgent need to value senior citizens through enhanced care, respect, and engagement.

He said the celebration also serves as a reminder of the importance of acknowledging the contributions of older persons to society, and honour their wisdom and sacrifices.

“Caring” is more than just looking after physical needs; it is about ensuring that our older persons have the emotional, social, and mental support they need to live with dignity and grace. We must ask ourselves: What can we do, as families, communities, and governments, to ensure that older persons continue to enjoy a good quality of life?” he said in a statement today.

Lee called on families, communities, and the government to collectively take steps to ensure older persons are well taken care of, with access to proper healthcare, public spaces, transportation, and community services that are designed to accommodate them.

He emphasised the importance of the government’s role in strengthening social protection systems, prioritising elder care in policies and budgets, and ensuring that retirement planning goes hand in hand with continuous learning and engagement opportunities.

Lee elaborated that while care is crucial, older persons must also share their abundance of wisdom, stories, and experiences with the younger generations.

“Their contributions to society should never be underestimated. From nurturing grandchildren, guiding young professionals, to passing on cultural values, older persons remain the backbone of many families and communities,” Lee added.

Lee also stressed the need to foster inter-generational solidarity, with the exchange of knowledge and support between the old and young, to build cohesive communities.

He said there is a need for society to embrace aging as a gift rather than a burden, calling for a more compassionate approach where older persons are respected not only for their past contributions but also for what they can still offer.