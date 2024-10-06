PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook recently informed bus and van drivers who have not received their fleet card yet that they are still eligible for the diesel subsidy under the Subsidised Diesel Regulation System Pilot Project (SKDS).

Loke reminded bus and van drivers who did not get the cards maybe due to last-minute applications, have to keep their receipts after refueling their vehicles to claim compensation from the government later, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The Transport Minister mentioned that the Finance Ministry will make an announcement on the “cash rebate or refund mechanism” soon, as quoted.

“Yes, you will be affected now but later on you will be compensated once the finance ministry announces the mechanism.”

“Then we don’t have to use the diesel anymore,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Loke added how vital it was for the public to understand the government’s decision to float diesel prices, stating that the government sustained losses worth billions of ringgit to smugglers hence decided the policy implementation as necessary.

Diesel prices reportedly increased to RM3.35 per litre from last year’s pricing at RM2.15, following an announcement by Finance Minister II Datuk Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak maintain their diesel prices at RM2.15.

