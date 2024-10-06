Fund research to cheaper fuel alternatives, Sarawak Premier suggests Federal govt

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg requested for funds from the Federal government today to research cheaper fuel sources thus reducing dependence on diesel.

Abang Johari reasoned that the existence of cheaper alternatives ends the need for subsidies, Malay Mail reported.

His suggestion was in light of the new ceiling pump price of diesel, announced at RM3.35 per litre starting from 12am today, marking a price hike from RM2.15 previously.

Sabah and Sarawak’s ceiling pump prices remain at RM2.15 per litre at the moment.

Abang Johari also called for the Federal government to look for cheaper fuel alternatives.

“Find the solution, then you solve the whole problem, is it not? Then we don’t have to use the diesel anymore,” he was quoted as saying.

