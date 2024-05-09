Vegetable trader held for allegedly slashing bing man over parking barrier

KUALA LUMPUR: A local vegetable trader has been arrested for allegedly slashing another man in the neck, following a heated argument over a vehicle barrier in the parking area of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Pekan Kepong, yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said that the 28-year-old suspect, who works at Selayang Wholesale Market, was apprehended at the scene at 6.45 pm.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 326 of the Penal Code, and the police are applying for a remand order against the suspect,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital, and further details about the case will be provided at a press conference, scheduled for later today.

Earlier, several video clips went viral showing the altercation between the two men, while they were being restrained by members of the public.