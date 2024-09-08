Verify information received on social media before sharing - Mohamed Azam

KUALA LUMPUR: Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) director-general Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil has advised social media users to verify any news on such platforms to ensure its authenticity before sharing.

He said that ensuring the accuracy of any information received on social media and not hastily forwarding it was crucial to respecting the sensitivities of others and avoiding misunderstandings that could lead to riots like those currently occurring in the United Kingdom (UK).

At the same time, he said that absolute freedom of speech should not be allowed in a country with various races and religions, as any unreasonable slander could divide them.

“Expressing feelings needs to have limits. In Malaysia, we have our limitations and boundaries. If we allow absolute freedom as in the West, in a multi-ethnic and religious environment, it could lead to an uncontrollable situation if a slight misunderstanding occurs.

“That is why we have restrictions in terms of laws and acts. We want to maintain harmony in the country,“ he said during an appearance on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme produced by Bernama TV here today.

Additionally, he advised social media influencers to be responsible by only sharing positive content without inciting controversy or hatred among others.

“Sometimes, there are a few irresponsible influencers or those used by certain parties, who comment on an issue as if they are experts in all matters,“ he said.

Previously, Bernama reported that the spread of false information on social media was one of the main factors behind the ongoing riots in several cities in the UK, which have sparked violent clashes over the past few weeks.

Following this, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan advised Malaysians to avoid areas expected to become targets and to stay in touch with the High Commission in the country.

Media outlets previously reported that UK authorities were under pressure to end England’s worst riots in 13 years following a stabbing incident in Southport on July 29.