Veteran actor Kamal Bakar dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actor Kamaruldzaman Bakar, better known as Kamal Bakar, passed away at Melaka Hospital around 1 am today. He was 62.

His son, Hanis Kamal, shared the news of the actor’s death on his Facebook post.

“Assalamualaikum everyone, my father Kamaruldzaman Bakar (Kamal Bakar) has just passed away. Let’s recite Surah Al Fatihah for my father,” he said in the post.

Hanis said his father’s remains will be taken to the Bukit Baru Melaka Mosque at 11.30 this morning to be bathed and shrouded, before the burial at the Bukit Baru Melaka Muslim Cemetery after Zohor prayers.

On Saturday, Hanis disclosed that his father had been critically ill for two weeks in the ICU at Melaka Hospital due to stage four lung cancer.

The late Kamal began his acting career in the 1970s by starring in various dramas and films such as Andai Itu Takdirnya, Orang Minyak, Suami Aku Ustaz, Pendekar serta Ratu Teh Pin.