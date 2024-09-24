Police seize drugs worth more than RM500,000 from a house in Jelutong

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police seized various types of drugs worth RM590,100 following the arrest of a man suspected of being involved in the distribution of illegal substances here, yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspect, a 26-year-old local citizen, was arrested by a police team from the Penang Police Headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) at a car park in the Jelutong area at about 4.25pm.

During a check carried out on the suspect, 11 multi-colored plastic packets suspected juice powder type drug (MDMA) and estimated to weigh 259 grams, worth RM3,300 and a transparent plastic packet suspected to be ketamine type drug weighing 12 grams worth RM2,400 was found.

“Following the arrest, on the same day police raided a house that was used as a store for MDMA drink juice in the Jelutong area.

“An inspection was carried out inside the house and police seized 1,134 plastic packets of various colours and 10 plastic containers containing MDMA powder believed to be drugs weighing 37.675 kilograms (kg) worth RM560,040,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hamzah said three transparent plastic packets each containing powder and lumps of suspected ketamine drugs weighing 76.8 grams worth RM15,360 and 128 yellow and pink pills suspected to be ecstasy drugs weighing 47.45 grams and worth RM6,400 were also seized.

In addition, also seized were 10 pills suspected to be eramin 5 (11 grams) worth RM800 and six plastic containers containing suspected liquid drugs weighing 47.7 grams estimated to be worth RM1,800 with a total value of the seizure amounting to RM590,100.

He said police also confiscated a Proton X50 vehicle worth RM90,000 found the suspect positive for benzo/ketamine drugs in addition to having a past record related to criminal and drug offences.

The suspect is currently being remanded for seven days starting today for further investigations according to Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.