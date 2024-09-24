NGOs ready to assist GISBH victims as authorities continue probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue surrounding the activities of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), which is accused of exploiting children and religion, continues to draw attention as many seek resolution on the matter.

Hoping that the incident, which shocked the nation following the police’s revelations on Sept 11, will be resolved swiftly and transparently, the public is not looking to leave the issue rest solely on the shoulders of the authorities and government.

This is evident as several non-governmental organisations have committed to assisting the victims rescued from the charity homes linked to GISBH.

For example, the Women’s Affairs Bureau of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (HELWA ABIM) has expressed readiness to provide emotional and psychosocial support to the victims.

In a statement today, HELWA ABIM noted that such efforts must be carried out collectively, and members of the community are encouraged to offer support and opportunities for the children to emerge from the ordeal.

“HELWA ABIM also recommends that organisations working with children and communities establish child protection policies and child protection committees to ensure the safety and welfare of children are prioritised,“ the statement added.

The Malaysian Syarie Lawyers Association (PGSM) has also offered its assistance, particularly in matters related to Syariah law.

Its president, Musa Awang, said that their support included syariah legal advice, applications to the Syariah Court for marriage status confirmation, verification of children’s lineage, and custody rights.

He said this had been conveyed to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hassan during a meeting today.

PGSM also offered its cooperation to aid the rehabilitation process for GISBH victims, especially the rescued wives and children.

Following the exposure of GISBH’s activities during ‘Op Global’, various parties, including local authorities, have also taken action, scrutinising the company’s business activities to ensure they complied with the necessary regulations.

In Seremban, the Seremban City Council (MBS) seized several items from restaurants alleged to be linked to GISBH after discovering multiple violations.

Mayor Datuk Masri Razali said that of the six premises related to GISBH in Seremban 2, only one had a valid business licence, while the others either lacked one or had expired licences. Other violations included placing chairs and tables on public sidewalks and making unapproved modifications to the premises.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), through the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), is investigating the registration of GISBH’s parent and subsidiary companies to ensure compliance with the submission of annual reports, financial statements, and other requirements.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, warned that the company could face deregistration if it violated public interests and current regulations.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, also called for further action, including legal proceedings, related to the GISBH issue to be expedited,

His Royal Highness also stressed that the investigation team should be more efficient in scrutinising any offences, including criminal activities linked to GISBH.

The Sultan expressed these views during a meeting with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam today.