KANGAR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Perlis branch reported that a total of 1.5 million visitors have entered Perlis through various entry points as of May, said state Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak.

Wan Zikri, who also oversees Tourism Development portfolio, expressed confidence that organising more large-scale tourism events such as the Pesta Angin Timur (East Wind Festival) can attract more tourists to the state each year.

“This is evident from the trend of increased visitors, as demonstrated by the 376,269 attendees at Pesta Angin Timur 2024,” he said in his reply to a question from Abu Bakar Hamzah (PN-Kuala Perlis) in a question and answer session on State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Abu Bakar wanted to know the state government’s measures to streamline the tourism sector to draw visitors to Perlis noting that Visit Perlis Year 2024 has been ongoing for six months.

Wan Zikri Afthar said that the state’s tourism development framework focuses on several key areas, including enhancing main entry points to provide a welcoming, comfortable, and sustainable experience for tourists, thereby increasing visitor numbers.

“The state government has also introduced new tourism icons, such as local handicrafts, traditional food, and cultural music, which serve as catalysts for local tourism development,” he added.

He assured that the state government will continue to strengthen the tourism sector by addressing existing weaknesses, focusing on innovative elements, upgrading current tourism centres, bolstering the tourism network, and promoting the state’s attractions on relevant platforms.