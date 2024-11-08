Vital for human aid to be allowed into Gaza: Mahar

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid & Relief (MAHAR) said the people in Gaza were enduring numerous crises, and it was viral for humanitarian aid to be allowed in.

Its advisor, Nurul Izzah Anwar said there was a serious shortage of food, water and medical supplies and called upon the world superpowers to allow the immediate entry of such essentials.

“The recent attacks on the Al Tabain school in the Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, which was a shelter for displaced civilians, claimed over a hundred lives.

“The attacks were carried out in the early hours of the morning when a majority of Gazans were praying, and over seven days, Israel has attacked seven schools which were shelters for those who had lost their homes,” she said in a statement, today.

She said these attacks were carried out systematically, targeting one school a day.

“Where are all the mainstream Western media which have been preaching about human rights?

“This atrocity proves the hypocrisy they practise in reporting the genocide taking place in Gaza,“ stressed Izzah.

She said witnesses at the scene said they heard victims screaming from the building but were helpless as there was no water to douse the flames.

“It is time for these inhumane acts to cease once and for all.

“The actions by Israel also show a total disrespect for the UN Security Council which recently adopted a resolution to reach a comprehensive ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza,” said Izzah.

She also called for attention to demands by Palestine for an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, following his suggestion to starve two million people in the Gaza Strip to death.