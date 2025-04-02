Flood evacuee numbers drop in Sarawak, unchanged in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak continues to drop, while the situation in Sabah remains unchanged as of 8 pm today.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees has decreased to 6,160 people compared to 6,259 people earlier.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said that the number of evacuees in Bintulu had decreased to 2,429 from 2,466 at seven relief centres (PPS) this evening, while in Miri, 1,372 victims were still at 11 PPS, down from 1,390.

In Sibu, the number of evacuees in five PPS rose to 828, compared to 825 earlier this evening, while in Serian, the figure remained unchanged at 792 across two centres.

The number of evacuees in Samarahan has decreased to 426 in four PPS, down from 523 this evening, while in Mukah, an increase was recorded, with 313 evacuees tonight, up from 263 earlier, in four centres.

Overall, 32 PPS remain active as of tonight, following the closure of a centre in Samarahan earlier today.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 137 people from 40 families as of 8 pm.

The Sabah JPBN Secretariat said that Kinabatangan was the only district still affected by floods in the state.

According to the committee, the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sukau was housing 36 people from 13 families, while the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Garam was accommodating 101 people from 27 families.