ECRL testing, certification for phase one to begin June 2026

KUANTAN: The testing and certification phase for the the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Phase 1 from Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Gombak Intergrated Terminal, Selangor will begin in June 2026, according to Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

He explained that the testing process will ensure the system is fully operational before ECRL’s first phase official launch in January 2027, adding that the first set of 11 six-carriage Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains for passenger service is expected to arrive by year-end, along with the first of 12 electric locomotives for freight transport.

“The first EMU trains and locomotives are expected by November or December, with the remaining units arriving in stages next year,” he said after the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Sukuk Impact Report for the ECRL project, held at the Section 10 project site and officiated by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today.

Darwis revealed that all track installation works for the ECRL in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are also set for completion by year-end.

“The 400-kilometre (km) track from Maran, Pahang to Kota Bharu was completed on Jan 15. Installation works for the 100 km stretch from Maran to Bentong will begin in April and be completed in three months,” he added.

On the 16.39 km Genting Tunnel, Darwis confirmed that 14.3 km of excavation have been completed, with full tunnel penetration expected by May.

The overall progress of the ECRL project covering Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor, has reached 78.5 percent as of last month, he added.