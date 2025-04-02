Body of man found in water storage tank at Pulau Pangkor

IPOH: The body of a man was found inside a water storage tank at platform P5, Sungai Pinang Besar in Pulau Pangkor today.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the police received a report at 3.15 pm from members of the public regarding the discovery of the body.

“Initial investigation at the scene found a man lying face down and unconscious inside the water storage tank.

“A medical assistant from the Pangkor Health Clinic examined the victim and confirmed that the victim had died. The body was then taken to the Forensic Unit of Seri Manjung Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hasbullah urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Pangkor police station or the Manjung District Police Headquarters operations centre at 05-6886222 or via WhatsApp hotline at 014-6828005.